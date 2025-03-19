abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07), with a volume of 3499221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £21.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.50.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth

