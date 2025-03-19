Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Shares Up 7% – What’s Next?

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 64.95 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.79). Approximately 150,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 44,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.74).

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Up 10.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The company has a market capitalization of £59.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.57.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group (‘Ten’) partners with financial institutions and other premium brands to attract and retain wealthy and mass affluent customers.

Millions of members have access to Ten’s services across lifestyle, travel, dining and entertainment on behalf of over fifty clients including HSBC, Swisscard and Royal Bank of Canada.

