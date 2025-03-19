Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.19 and last traded at $83.08, with a volume of 46103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.06.
Diginex Stock Up 16.6 %
About Diginex
DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.
