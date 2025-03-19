Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading 71.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 71.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.74 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02). Approximately 22,156,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,000% from the average daily volume of 2,014,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.34. The stock has a market cap of £3.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

