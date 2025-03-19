Short Interest in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Expands By 18.0%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 0.5 %

Gaotu Techedu stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 811,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,437. Gaotu Techedu has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.