Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 4,379,851 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 548% from the average session volume of 676,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.53.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
