Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 4,379,851 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 548% from the average session volume of 676,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.53.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

In other news, Director Mary Winter sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $124,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Kevin Andersen sold 174,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $158,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8.19. This represents a 99.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 241,216 shares of company stock valued at $302,766 in the last three months. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.