Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 281,200 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 361,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nutriband in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nutriband Price Performance
NASDAQ NTRB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,371. Nutriband has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.96.
Nutriband Company Profile
Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.
