Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 281,200 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 361,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nutriband in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nutriband Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nutriband stock. Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutriband Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTRB Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Haven Private LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nutriband at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,371. Nutriband has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

Further Reading

