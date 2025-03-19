Chinese Stocks To Watch Now – March 19th

UP Fintech, Diageo, Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, and Mettler-Toledo International are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares issued by companies incorporated in China and traded on domestic exchanges such as the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to China’s dynamic economy and are subject to specific market regulations and government policies unique to the region. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ TIGR traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. 9,727,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,309,276. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,168. Diageo has a 12-month low of $105.72 and a 12-month high of $149.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.12.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of DUOL stock traded up $9.01 on Wednesday, hitting $297.82. The stock had a trading volume of 103,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.77 and a beta of 0.92. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $441.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $348.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.42.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $84.94. The stock had a trading volume of 332,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,244. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.86. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

NYSE MTD traded down $15.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,226.80. 16,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,974. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,294.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,313.94. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,142.91 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

