Hydrogen Stocks To Consider – March 19th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and Shell are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the production, distribution, or utilization of hydrogen as a fuel or industrial resource. These companies may focus on technologies such as electrolysis, fuel cells, or the development of hydrogen infrastructure, playing a key role in the emerging clean energy and sustainable transportation sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $115.04. 5,657,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,836,197. The company has a market capitalization of $499.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average of $113.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $458.88. The stock had a trading volume of 612,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,077. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.57. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $410.69 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shell stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.62. 2,780,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $217.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

