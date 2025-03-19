Best Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 19th

Alphabet, Boeing, Berkshire Hathaway, Amphenol, Cadence Design Systems, Eaton, and CRH are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the space industry, including satellite communications, space exploration, launch services, and related technological advancements. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the growing space economy, capturing the potential benefits of innovations and commercial activities beyond Earth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $163.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,362,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,737,253. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.35 and its 200 day moving average is $176.56. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $146.08 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $9.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.15. 8,750,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,592,178. Boeing has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.41.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $523.18. 1,828,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,705. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $480.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.69. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $528.38.

Amphenol (APH)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $66.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,101,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857,220. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.50. Amphenol has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $4.37 on Wednesday, hitting $258.25. 1,506,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,696. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $230.09 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

NYSE ETN traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton has a 12 month low of $255.65 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.66.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,463,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,357. CRH has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.25.

