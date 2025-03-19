K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$17.50 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) has been given a C$17.50 target price by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 119.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock remained flat at C$7.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Senior Officer Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.81, for a total value of C$196,200.00. Also, Director John Lewins sold 68,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.79, for a total value of C$672,421.86. Insiders sold 241,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,694 over the last quarter.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

