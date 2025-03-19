RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$19.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$21.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.47.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

Insider Activity at RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of TSE:REI.UN traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.41. 1,006,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,122. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$16.26 and a one year high of C$20.83.

In related news, Director Richard Dansereau acquired 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.47 per share, with a total value of C$77,977.35. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.

