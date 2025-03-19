RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$19.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$21.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.47.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REI.UN
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.6 %
Insider Activity at RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
In related news, Director Richard Dansereau acquired 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.47 per share, with a total value of C$77,977.35. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.