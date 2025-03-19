Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$12.00 price objective by Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Whitecap Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.52.

WCP traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,856,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,709. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.05. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$7.88 and a 1 year high of C$11.31. The stock has a market cap of C$5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$84,500.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$252,600.00. Insiders have bought a total of 51,920 shares of company stock valued at $439,368 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

