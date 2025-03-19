Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$190.00 at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$160.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$128.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of AEM traded down C$1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$150.11. 328,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$73.43 and a 1 year high of C$153.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$135.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$121.51.

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 17,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total transaction of C$2,005,962.24. Also, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total value of C$246,942.72. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,269 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,772. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

