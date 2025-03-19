Short Interest in Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Declines By 22.0%

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 403,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Captivision
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Captivision stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Captivision Price Performance
Captivision stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 247,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,983. Captivision has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.
About Captivision
Captivision Inc engages in the development and manufacture of an architectural media glass product called G-Glass which is an IT-enabled construction material capable of transforming buildings into digital media devices. The company was founded on February 24, 2023 and is headquartered in Nailsworth, the United Kingdom.
