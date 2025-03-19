Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 451,100 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 562,300 shares. Currently, 63.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 892,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157,307 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 526,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336,278 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals by 5,034.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,028,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,008,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.6 %

CDT traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. 746,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,902. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $392.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

