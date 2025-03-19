Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Short Interest Update

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 909,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CLBT stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 592,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,713. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 301,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 148,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

