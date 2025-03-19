Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 19,974,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 60,560,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 94,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 26.3% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,639,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

