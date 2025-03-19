Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading 2.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.18 and last traded at $26.68. Approximately 3,125,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 11,554,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Oklo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56.

In other news, Director Richard Kinzley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at $271,056,066.85. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKLO. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,493,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.