Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.40 and last traded at $68.95. 2,272,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,633,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,778. The trade was a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,125. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,768 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,357,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

