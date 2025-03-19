Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.61 and last traded at $79.69. Approximately 1,245,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,392,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,790,000 after buying an additional 5,556,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $404,910,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,657,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

