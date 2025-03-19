AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $291.46 and last traded at $292.43. Approximately 2,124,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,195,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.28.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.01 and its 200-day moving average is $272.03.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total transaction of $18,243,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,869,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,045,567.88. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,871 shares of company stock valued at $111,401,882. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

