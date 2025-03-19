Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 3.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $961.30 and last traded at $958.62. 2,098,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,430,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $929.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,016.78.

Netflix Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $953.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $853.33. The stock has a market cap of $406.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total value of $29,933,831.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,876.48. The trade was a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,200,485,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $49,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 191.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

