Darlene Miriam Gates Sells 91,584 Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) Director Darlene Miriam Gates sold 91,584 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$2,215,416.96.
MEG Energy Price Performance
TSE MEG traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,165. The stock has a market cap of C$6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. MEG Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55.
MEG Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. MEG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on MEG Energy
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MEG Energy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.