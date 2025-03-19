Darlene Miriam Gates Sells 91,584 Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) Director Darlene Miriam Gates sold 91,584 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$2,215,416.96.

TSE MEG traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,165. The stock has a market cap of C$6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. MEG Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. MEG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

MEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.40.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

