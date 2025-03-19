First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Price Performance

LEGR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGR. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 95,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

