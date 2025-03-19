First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Short Interest Down 14.9% in February

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.01. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

