Traders Purchase High Volume of Five Below Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 16,766 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 346% compared to the typical volume of 3,760 call options.
Insider Activity at Five Below
In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Five Below
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 162,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,097,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 109,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 102,083 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Five Below Trading Up 0.5 %
FIVE stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,702. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average of $92.75. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $209.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
