NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Positive Rating at Susquehanna

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by research analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVDA. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8 %

NVDA stock traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $117.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,761,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,892,246. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.21. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,449 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,727. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 72,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 26.7% in the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 46.7% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.