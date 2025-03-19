Insider Buying: ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Buys 150 Shares of Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery acquired 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($195.01).

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 17th, Richard John Jeffery acquired 145 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($196.05).

On Friday, January 17th, Richard John Jeffery bought 143 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($195.20).

Shares of AOM stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 97.10 ($1.26). The stock had a trading volume of 10,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.29 million, a P/E ratio of 84.45 and a beta of 0.40. ActiveOps Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 94 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 143 ($1.86). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.30.

ActiveOps’ offerings provide predictive and prescriptive insight to help service operations make better decisions – faster. The Company’s AI-powered SaaS solutions are underpinned by 15+ years of operational data and its AOM methodology that’s proven to drive cross department decision-making.

With Decision Intelligence, ActiveOps’ customers deliver MORE – release 20%+ capacity within the first 12 months and boost productivity by 30%+ leading to MORE business impact.

