Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $441,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Salesforce accounts for about 0.9% of Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.78, for a total transaction of $320,072.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,333 shares in the company, valued at $40,886,746.74. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $1,725,518.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,047.50. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,609 shares of company stock worth $24,920,821. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $278.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Salesforce from $405.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Erste Group Bank raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.14.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

