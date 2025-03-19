Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 531,700 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 440,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 759.6 days.
Gold Road Resources Price Performance
ELKMF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 5,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267. Gold Road Resources has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33.
About Gold Road Resources
