FDM Group (LON:FDM) Shares Up 16.2% Following Dividend Announcement

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 258 ($3.35). Approximately 2,650,492 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 586,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.89).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.05%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of £279.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 241.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 317.66.

In other news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £497.25 ($646.45). Also, insider Sheila Flavell bought 338 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £997.10 ($1,296.28). Insiders have bought 775 shares of company stock worth $199,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

