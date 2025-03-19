Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,282,900 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 2,723,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22,829.0 days.
Genomma Lab Internacional Stock Performance
Shares of Genomma Lab Internacional stock remained flat at $1.43 during trading on Wednesday. Genomma Lab Internacional has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.
About Genomma Lab Internacional
