Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 293.0 days.
Fluidra Stock Performance
Shares of Fluidra stock remained flat at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. Fluidra has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $27.40.
Fluidra Company Profile
