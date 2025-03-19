Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 293.0 days.

Fluidra Stock Performance

Shares of Fluidra stock remained flat at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. Fluidra has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Fluidra Company Profile

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool fittings, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grilles, water lighting, cleaning accessories, and others; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, springboards, and connected products; pool fittings spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths.

