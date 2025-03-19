Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $48.30, but opened at $58.53. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $59.14, with a volume of 1,074,073 shares changing hands.

The company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $77,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 832.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 25.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average is $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

