Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 105,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,623. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The company has a market cap of $379.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,431,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 32,365 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

