SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $9.64. 7,400,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 39,666,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 2.62.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 57,761 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,172,548.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,502,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,503,795. The trade was a 3.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 34,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $698,462.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 796,581 shares in the company, valued at $16,170,594.30. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 524,676 shares of company stock worth $10,638,694. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 230.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 84,301 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 189,109 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

