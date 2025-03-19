Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 3.1% – What’s Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.19 and last traded at $39.08. Approximately 21,596,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 73,313,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 2.7 %

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 916.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 872,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after buying an additional 786,568 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 515.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.