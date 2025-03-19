Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Update

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nephros

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nephros stock. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 419,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Topline Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.98% of Nephros as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nephros Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NEPH traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,819. Nephros has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $15.82 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.19.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

