Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 11.3% – Still a Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.67. 161,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,134,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Price Performance

About Neptune Digital Assets

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$205.69 million, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 3.25.

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.