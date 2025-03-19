Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 11.3% – Still a Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.67. 161,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,134,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
