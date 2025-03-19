Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 221,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.15. 44,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,578. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.58. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $141.72 and a 12-month high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

