First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG) Short Interest Down 13.3% in February

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EKG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 714. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 25.50% of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (EKG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Lux Health Tech index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in digital health technologies. EKG was launched on Mar 22, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

