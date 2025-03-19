Grocery Stocks To Follow Now – March 16th

Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Uber Technologies, and Starbucks are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks refer to shares in companies that operate in the retail and distribution of food and household consumables, primarily through grocery stores and supermarkets. These stocks represent a stake in a sector that caters to everyday consumer needs, making them generally less volatile and considered a defensive investment during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $85.29. 35,480,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,827,975. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $10.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $515.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,771,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,669. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $518.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $13.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $903.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,183,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $989.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $944.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,523,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,565,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,240,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,595,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.22.

