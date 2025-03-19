Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.92, but opened at $24.90. Intel shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 19,626,843 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Intel Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Intel by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, InvesTrust acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $3,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

