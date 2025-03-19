Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.23 and last traded at $48.09. Approximately 100,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 847,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 6.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 818.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

