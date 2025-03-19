Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Up 7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 1,163,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 16,569,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,014.73. The trade was a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $431,709.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,828.50. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Trump Media & Technology Group
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
