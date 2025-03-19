Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading 6.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 745,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,835,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.69.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.78 million. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 183,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 828.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

