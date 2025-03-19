Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading 6.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 745,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,835,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.
Borr Drilling Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.69.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.78 million. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.27%.
Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 183,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 828.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Borr Drilling
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Cash Cow Stocks Leading Their Sectors in Free Cash Flow Margins
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Retail Sales Data Signals a Surge: The E-Commerce Stock Picks
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.