NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.61 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 466.70 ($6.07), with a volume of 147410406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 464.90 ($6.04).

NWG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 510 ($6.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 580 ($7.54) to GBX 615 ($8.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 467.50 ($6.08).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 434.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 394.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported GBX 52.50 ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart Lewis purchased 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £3,072.78 ($3,994.77). Company insiders own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

