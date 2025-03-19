Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 18,953 shares.The stock last traded at $102.83 and had previously closed at $102.09.

Bank First Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 29.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Bank First

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In related news, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick purchased 1,000 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.07 per share, with a total value of $102,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,782.45. This represents a 49.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 518,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank First by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 179,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after buying an additional 84,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bank First by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

