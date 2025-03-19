Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 38694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,970,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,949,000 after buying an additional 281,295 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,979,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after acquiring an additional 87,318 shares in the last quarter. Bennbridge Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,120,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,141,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

(Get Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.